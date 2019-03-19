First Alert: Take a look at Tuesday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off clear and cool with temps in the upper 30s. Today, is going to be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. Temps will fall into the 50s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 30s.
Skies will be clear and sunny all week long with highs in the upper 60s through Thursday. Temperatures will warm up into the low 70s by Friday and Saturday.
Our next chance of rain won’t appear until next Monday and Tuesday, when a system moves into the area bringing us scattered showers and thunderstorms.
