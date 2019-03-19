Ellisville bank robbery suspect arrested in TN

MEMPHIS, TN (WDAM) - The suspect accused of robbing a bank in Ellisville on Monday has been taken into custody in Memphis, TN, according to officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
Ellisville police said the man robbed the Bancorp South Bank on Hill Street just after noon and got away with several thousand dollars in cash. No one was harmed during the robbery, EPD officials said.
Investigators have not yet released the identity of the suspect. According to JCSO officials, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.
We are following this developing story and will keep you updated with more details as they become available.
