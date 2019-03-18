USM basketball accepts bid to CBI tournament

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ For the University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball team, it’s off to Farmville, Va.
The Golden Eagles (20-12) earned a spot in the Roman College Basketball Invitational, and will visit Longwood University (15-17) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
It marks the first postseason trip for the men’s basketball program under Coach Doc Sadler and the first postseason trip since the 20113-14 season under Coach Donnie Tyndall.
“Congratulations to head coach, Doc Sadler, our staff and our student-athletes for being selected to participate in the 2019 CBI,” USM athletic director Jeff Mitchell said in a statement. “I’m thrilled for our program, and I’m especially excited for our senior class of five gentlemen, who deserve to play late in March.”
USM’s senior quintet includes guards Cortez Edwards, Tyree Griffin, Dominic Magee, Kevin Holland and Anfernee Hampton.
USM finished in a second-place tie in Conference USA before falling in the semifinals of the C-USA postseason tournament. The Golden Eagles won 20 games for the time in the Sadler era.
Conference USA had just one team selected into the 68-team National Collegiate Athletic Association bracket and the National Invitation Tournament. Old Dominion University, the league’s winningest team that won both regular-season and tournament crowns, was deemed a 14th seed by the NCAA selection committee.
Longwood, which finished ninth in the Big South Conference, lost 77-71 to Hampton University in the opening round of the league’s postseason tournament.
The Lancers, who lost three consecutive games to end the regular season, have dropped their last four.
The winner of USM-Longwood will meet the winner of DePaul University-University of Central Michigan on March 25.
