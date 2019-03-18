United Way announces $100K Payday winner

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is now $100,000 richer.
Michael Junkins was announced as the United Way Payday winner on Monday night at the Keg and Barrel in Hattiesburg.
United Way of Southeast Mississippi sold $100 tickets for a chance to win $100,000.
A total of 1,678 tickets were sold.
Money raised benefits United Way partners in the Pine Belt to meet the needs of the community.
United Way of Southeast Mississippi fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in Forrest, Lamar and Perry counties.
