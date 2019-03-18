Sen. Elizabeth Warren to campaign in Mississippi

CLEVELAND, MS (WLBT) - Senator Elizabeth Warren is coming to Mississippi to campaign. This is a part of her three-state tour that includes stops in Mississippi and Alabama.
The events will be open to the public, and tickets can be reserved online.
CNN will televise the town hall in Jackson at Jackson State University in the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium.
MONDAY, March 18th
Morning stops in Cleveland, MS and Greenville, MS
*Coverage may be pooled. If interested, please RSVP here. More details to come.
CNN Town Hall in Jackson 8 p.m. CT (event begins)
Rose Embly McCoy Auditorium, Jackson State University 1400 J R Lynch Street Jackson, Mississippi 39203
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.