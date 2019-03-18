Petal band parents team up with WGI for regional competition

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Musicians from across the Southeast took Reed Green Coliseum by storm this weekend for the Winter Guard International Percussion & Winds South Power Regional.
Petal High School band parents teamed up with WGI to put on the competition.
“WGI is Winter Guard International,” explained WGI Percussion Administrator, Ward Durrett. "We are the umbrella organization for all the pageantry arts. Which is competitive color guard, percussion and winds.”
These groups are different from your typical marching band, they are mostly made up of percussion instruments. More than 25 groups competed in the two-day competition.
Several local schools including Oak Grove and Petal were a part of this competition.
“A lot of these groups in Mississippi can’t afford or don’t have the opportunity to go to the World Championships,” said Tony Lymon, Petal Indoor Percussion Director, and Designer. "We are trying to recreate that whole experience here so that they can use this to build upon so that one day they can go to the World Championships.”
Lymon explained a lot of hard work and dedication goes into creating these shows.
“We practice 24 hours a week if you put it all together,” explained Lymon. "A lot of these groups spend a lot of time and a lot of effort, most of them giving up every Saturday they have from November to April, to put these programs together. They are so unique and so rich and deep in artistry that it takes so much time to work on the details that it takes to be at the World Class level.”
Only indoor percussion and winds performed in this weekend’s competition.
The world championship will take place during mid-April in Dayton Ohio.
