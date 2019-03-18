HPD searching for person of interest in grand larceny auto case

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police need help identifying a person of interest after a car was stolen on Friday night.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said a 2008 black Saab was stolen from a parking lot in the 1400 block of Hardy Street around 10:30 p.m. The car was unlocked and running when it was taken.
If you have any information regarding the person of interest, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.