First Alert: Take a look at Monday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off with scattered showers, so grab your raincoat on your way out the door. It’s also much cooler as we start your day with temps in the low 60s. Temps will drop into the mid 50s later this morning before we warm up slightly later on today. Showers will linger through lunchtime with clouds for the rest of the day. We could see some showers return later on this evening, which could lead to some wet roadways.