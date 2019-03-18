Elllisville PD searching for man wanted in bank robbery

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Ellisville police need help identifying a man wanted in a Monday afternoon armed robbery.
An unidentified man entered the Bancorp South Bank on Hill Street just after noon and demanded money from the tellers, according to an Ellisville Police Department news release.
Police said approximately $4,500 in cash was stolen before the suspect left.
No one was harmed in the incident.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the man, please contact Ellisville Police Department at 601-477-9252 or the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147.
