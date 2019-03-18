Elllisville PD searching for man wanted in bank robbery

Elllisville PD searching for man wanted in bank robbery
If you have any information regarding the identity of this man, please contact Ellisville Police Department at 601-477-9252 or the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147. (Photo source: EPD)
March 18, 2019 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 3:16 PM

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Ellisville police need help identifying a man wanted in a Monday afternoon armed robbery.

An unidentified man entered the Bancorp South Bank on Hill Street just after noon and demanded money from the tellers, according to an Ellisville Police Department news release.

Police said approximately $4,500 in cash was stolen before the suspect left.

No one was harmed in the incident.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the man, please contact Ellisville Police Department at 601-477-9252 or the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147.

Do you know who this man is? If so, you are asked to contact Ellisville police or the Jones County Sheriff's Office. (Photo source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)
Do you know who this man is? If so, you are asked to contact Ellisville police or the Jones County Sheriff's Office. (Photo source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)
The suspect is believed to have left the scene in this car. (Photo source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)
The suspect is believed to have left the scene in this car. (Photo source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.