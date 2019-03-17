William Carey takes series over Mobile

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - After beating No. 18 Mobile 7-6 in ten innings on Friday, William Carey clinched the crucial SSAC series on Saturday.
The Crusaders beat the Rams 10-4 in game two, led by Jonathan Turner’s two hits and 3 runs-batted-in. Mobile took game two by a score of 16-3.
William Carey (8-13, 4-5 SSAC) battles Mississippi College on Wednesday at MGM Park in Biloxi. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Carey softball split its doubleheader at Faulkner on Saturday, taking the series 3-1.
The No. 15 Lady Crusaders opened the afternoon with a 1-0 over the Eagles. Faulkner responded with a 4-2 win.
WCU (13-5, 3-1 SSAC) hosts No. 6 Mobile on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
