St. Thomas Church hosts annual Irish-Italian Fest

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s St. Thomas Catholic Church hosted its Irish-Italian Festival Saturday night for the 18th consecutive year.
The event celebrates Irish and Italian culture and is an important fundraising event for the church.
It featured live music and activities for children, as well as different types of food and beverages.
“It’s just a great time, they’ve got a lot of good food and good people,” said Julian Richardson, a USM student and member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.
“(It’s a) great crowd, perfect weather, couldn’t be any better,” said Paul Dunbar, another church member.
The festival began around 5 p.m. and was preceded by a traditional Celtic mass.
