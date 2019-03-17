Prep Baseball Scores - Saturday Night

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Here’s a look at some of the baseball scores from around the Pine Belt on Saturday:
- Hattiesburg (17) Lumberton (7)
- Richton (0) Leroy (6)
- Lumberton (10) Lamar Christian (8)
- Poplarville (9) McComb (3)
- Ocean Springs (5) Oak Grove (2)
- Sumrall (10) PCS (0)
- Perry Central (11) Purvis (9)
- Lamar Christian (15) Jeff Davis (4)
- South Jones (5) East Central (3)
- Columbia Academy (15) Centreville Academy (3)
- Magee (8) Taylorsville (5)
