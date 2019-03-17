Prep Baseball Scores - Saturday Night

By Taylor Curet | March 16, 2019 at 11:18 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 11:18 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Here’s a look at some of the baseball scores from around the Pine Belt on Saturday:

  • Hattiesburg (17) Lumberton (7)
  • Richton (0) Leroy (6)
  • Lumberton (10) Lamar Christian (8)
  • Poplarville (9) McComb (3)
  • Ocean Springs (5) Oak Grove (2)
  • Sumrall (10) PCS (0)
  • Perry Central (11) Purvis (9)
  • Lamar Christian (15) Jeff Davis (4)
  • South Jones (5) East Central (3)
  • Columbia Academy (15) Centreville Academy (3)
  • Magee (8) Taylorsville (5)

