PRCC baseball sweeps MACJC opening DH

POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) _ Shemar Page allowed his first earned run of the 2019 baseball season Saturday afternoon when No. 5 Pearl River Community College opened Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ play against Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Unfortunately for Northeast, it also happened to be the only run Page allowed, as the Wildcats stuffed the Tigers 9-1 in eight innings the opening game of a MACJC doubleheader.
The Wildcats (15-2, 2-0 MACJC) went on to sweep Northeast, building a five-run lead in the second game before settling in for a 7-5 victory.
In the opener, Page allowed a run on four hits over six innings, striking out 10.
The Wildcats grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Noah Barron’s two-RBI double and never looked back.
Kasey Donaldson hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, Luke Harper added a run-scoring single and Britt McCay added a two-run homer in the seventh inning.
Wiley Cleland, who hit two doubles, drove in the run that shortened the game by an inning.
Matt Taylor and Reece Ewing had two hits each.
In the second game, Page hit a solo homer and Barron added a two-run shot as the Wildcats took a 3-0 in the third inning.
The lead grew to 4-0 on Taylor’s RBI-double in the fourth inning.
The Tigers (10-8, 0-2) cut the lead to 4-2 in the fifth inning, but a three-run outburst in the bottom of the inning, sparked by doubles by Ewing and Dexter Jordan, left the Wildcats ahead 7-2.
The runs proved critical as Northeast rallied for three runs in the sixth inning.
The Wildcats will travel Tuesday to Copiah-Lincoln Community College, with the first game of a MACJC doubleheader set to start at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.