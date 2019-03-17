First Alert: Sunday forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the lower 40s.
On Monday look for partly cloudy skies in the morning becoming cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday night looks to be mostly clear with lows in the lower 30s.
The sun finally returns on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows by Wednesday morning in the upper 30s.
Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s.
We have a 20 percent chance for a little light rain on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sunny skies are in the forecast again for Friday with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
For Saturday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in themed 70s and lows in the lower 5os.
On Sunday look for mostly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance for a few showers with highs in the 70s.
