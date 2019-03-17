Bay Springs community celebrates boys basketball team

BAY SPRINGS, MS (WDAM) - The Bay Springs High School boys’ basketball team are state champions, and the city celebrated on Saturday.
"It’s a great feeling. Not everybody gets this opportunity and we were able to get the job done,” said team captain Kevin Grimes.
The Bay Springs community chose to have a big celebration in the team’s honor that started off with a parade downtown with a pep rally following.
"We wanted to show the community that we appreciated them and for the community to come out and show us they appreciate us for winning the state title. We came together as a community, and I think we had a great turnout,” said head coach Corey Mackey.
Mackey said he is humbled by the love and support shown from the community.
“It feels great to know that we have this backing,” Mackey said. “Like I said earlier, it takes a community to also win a state championship. So, when you have backing from the community and fans, it makes the kids proud of themselves.”
Team members say they are thankful for the community they live in.
"This just shows us how much the community has our back. They follow us, they’ve been with us through thick and thin. It just shows us how much they love us,” said Grimes.
This is the second time Bay Springs has won the 2A state championship.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.