William Carey rallies late in walk-off win over Mobile

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - It has not been the best start to 2019’s baseball season for William Carey.
The Crusaders entered Friday night’s contest against No. 18 Mobile with a record of 6-12. Five innings into the game, Carey trailed the Rams 5-1.
But in the ninth inning, the Crusaders found a spark and held onto it for a 7-6, extra-innings victory.
WCU scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to force “free baseball.” After the first two Carey batters were put out in the tenth, senior Tyler Reid delivered a triple to deep centerfield.
Columbia native Bryson Medious followed up with a 2-out, walk-off single to left to lift the Crusaders pats Mobile.
William Carey hosts the Rams on Saturday in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
