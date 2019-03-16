Upgrades made to Covington fire training facility

COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Covington County fire officials are completing upgrades to a training facility in preparation for a county-wide certification class that begins next month.
They tested some new equipment at that facility near Collins Friday afternoon, including a new roof-top rappelling base.
A basic firefighter certification class begins in late April.
It’s the first class held for county volunteer firefighters in nearly ten years.
It will include classroom work at the Seminary Community Center and skills training at the fire training facility.
“We’ve got a few more things to set up as far as the base level, like some of the hand tools on those skills,” said Drew Craft, Covington County Fire Coordinator. “We’ve still got a little cleaning up to do to get it exactly like what we want.”
Craft said more than 30 county volunteers will participate in the training.
