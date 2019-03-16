No. 5 PRCC pounds Spring Hill JV, 13-4

MOBILE, AL (WDAM) _ Kasey Donaldson homered and drove in four runs as fifth-ranked Pearl River Community College wrapped up the non-Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College section of their schedule with a 13-4 victory over the Spring Hill College junior varsity.
Donaldson, Matt Taylor and Dexter Jordan all homered in an eight-run first inning as the Wildcats (13-2) cranked out 16 hits, including seven for extra bases.
Donaldson hit a two-run double in the second inning, Jordan had a double to go with his home run and Taylor added a single to go with his home run.
Austen Izzio hit three singles and drove in a pair of runs and Wiley Cleland hit a pair of doubles for PRCC.
The Wildcats were to open MACJC play Saturday, welcoming Northeast Mississippi Community College into Dub Herring Stadium for a doubleheader.
