Human trafficking awareness group sponsors new billboards

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - An organization that fights human trafficking in South Mississippi is once again turning to billboards on local roadways to increase awareness of that issue.
Advocates for Freedom is sponsoring three new electronic billboards in Hattiesburg, which just went online Saturday.
Two are on Highway 98 and a third is on Hardy Street across from the University of Southern Mississippi.
They’ll be up for about one month.
The organization has also sponsored several static billboards in the Pine Belt and across the state.
“Billboards are getting the message out and we do get response,” said Dora Harbin, Pine Belt regional director of Advocates for Freedom. “Since we were founded in 2011, we’ve been able to help 198 victims of human trafficking.”
Currently, the organization is sponsoring more than 80 billboards across the state.
