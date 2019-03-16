Hattiesburg’s St. Thomas Church hosting 18th Irish-Italian Fest

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg church is preparing to host an annual event honoring the Irish and Italian communities, but everyone is invited.
St. Thomas Catholic Church is holding the 18th annual Irish-Italian Festival at the church on Saturday, March 16.
It’s a free event with music and activities for children, but tickets are needed for some food and beverages.
It’s scheduled to begin around 5 p.m. after a 4 p.m. Celtic mass.
“It’s like an old-fashioned reunion on church grounds,” said Kim Busche, festival chair. “Come and have a great time, have some good food, we make it ourselves. We have some great music.”
Most years, the festival includes a “Roll and Stroll” parade along 4th Street, but it was cancelled this year because of some construction and other activities at USM near the parade route.
