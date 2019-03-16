Hattiesburg church hosts second youth summit

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A local church hosted an annual gathering Saturday to help young people make the right life choices.
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church held its second annual Youth Summit.
It focused on teenagers, and brought in local judges, police officers and entertainers to speak about making positive decisions.
It also featured lunch and live music.
“We want to make sure that our teens understand before they graduate from high school and before they graduate from college and when they step out on that role on their own, they have been educated and they have known what it’s going to take for them to be able to achieve their goal in life,” said Linda Montgomery, assistant youth director for Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.
“It’s important to me, because [the summit] helped me change my attitude and I think it helped other kids change their attitudes, too,” said Carrington Bullock, a sophomore at Hattiesburg High School.
Speakers included judges Carol Russell and Gay Polk-Payton.
