First Alert: Saturday evening forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The forecast for Saturday night indicates we will have cloudy skies tonight with lows in the lower 40s.
On Sunday it will be cloudy early then become partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night looks to be mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s.
For Monday expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and low in the lower 40s.
Sunny weather is in the forecast for Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower 40s Tuesday and in the upper 30s Wednesday morning.
Mostly sunny weather is forecast for Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
For Saturday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
