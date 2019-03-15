PRCC makes NJCAA tournament debut on Tuesday

POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) - As Pearl River started the season 18-0, one could sense the Wildcats had a special year ahead of them.
PRCC makes its NJCAA tournament debut on Tuesday after a 25-3 campaign and Region 23 title. The Wildcats enter the national tourney as an 11-seed and will face 22-seed Williston State on Tuesday at noon in Hutchison, Kansas.
"It’s tournament time,” said third-year PRCC head coach Chris Oney. “Each team there, it’s going to be a different challenge. Each team there is obviously really good, even though there’s only 24 of us left. We just got to go there and play the best basketball we can play like we’ve done so far this season.”
