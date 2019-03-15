No. 4 Jones baseball sweeps Baton Rouge CC

ELLLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) _ Cade Morgan pitched seven strong innings as No. 4 Jones College topped Baton Rouge Community College 7-3 in the first game of a baseball doubleheader.
The Bobcats (15-1) completed the sweep as Steve Sasser drove in four runs with a double and two singles in a 12-7 win over the Bears at Community Bank Park.
In the opener, Morgan (2-1) allowed a run on five hits over seven innings, walking one while striking out six. Blake Johnson picked up his third save by getting the final out in the top of the ninth inning with the bases loaded.
The Bobcats seized control of the game, pushing across four runs in the second inning against Baton Rouge starter Trevor Benoit.
Benoit allowed four runs on three hits in five innings, walking three and striking out one.
Gabe Lucy brought home the first run with an RBI-single and Robbie Woody followed two batters later with a run-scoring double. Jake Mason capped the inning with a two-run single.
Baton Rouge pulled within 5-2 before Brandon Hale smacked a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Bears added a run in the ninth and had the tying run at the plate before Johnson got out of the jam.
Woody led the Bobcats with two doubles, Hale homered and O’Neill Burgos hit a double.
Cameron Crawford led the Bears’ offense with a double and two singles, Cameron Guitreau hit a triple and single and Luke Lacon had an RBI-single.
In the second, the lead see-sawed through the first three innings and the outcome remained very much up in the air before JC scored the final four runs of the game in the fourth and fifth innings.
Hale and Trace Henry each hit a home run, while Sasser drove in four with a two-run double and two-run single.
Baton Rouge (7-22) led 2-0 in the first before Jones College took a 5-2 lead in the second inning on Sasser’s two-run single and Hale’s three-run homer.
The Bears answered with four runs in the top of the third inning, including a two-run triple by Matthew Eskew, to regain the lead, 6-5.
The Bobcats took an 8-6 lead in the bottom of the inning. Burgos doubled and scored on an error before Sasser capped the rally with a two-run double.
The Bears and Bobcats swapped run in the fourth inning before Henry’s three-run shot in the fifth provided JC’s cushion.
Sasser finished with a double and two singles, while Hale hit a home run, double and single, collecting three RBIs.
Johnson and Burgos each had a double and single and Lacy hit a double.
Crawford led the Bears with a double and single.
Jones reliever Coleton Ausbern (4-0) picked up the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He allowed one hit and struck out four, walking none.
Baton Rouge starter Garrison Beirige took the loss, allowing eight runs on six hits in two innings. He walked four.
Jones will open Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ play when it heads to Northwest Mississippi Community College Saturday. The first game of a doubleheader will start at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.