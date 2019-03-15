Man charged in connection to shooting death of Hattiesburg man

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 40-year-old Hattiesburg man.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore said Cornelius Bowman, 34, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with hindering prosecution-rendering criminal assistance, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
No other information was provided.
Police were called to the intersection of Front and Main streets about 3 a.m. Sunday, where they found Ronnie Turner wounded from a gunshot. Turner was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
According to police, the incident was “domestic-related between two family members.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.