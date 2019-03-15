Jones baseball rolling out to 15-1 start

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Jones College baseball is winning and having fun doing so.
The No. 4 Bobcats swept their doubleheader against Baton Rouge Community College on Tuesday to improve to 15-1.
Freshman Cade Morgan (2-1) struck out six and allowed one run in seven innings of JC’s 7-3 win over BRCC to start the afternoon.
South Jones grad Steven Sasser drove in four runs to help the Bobcats to a 12-7 win over the Bears in the night-capper.
“It’s been a fun season so far,” said Jones head coach Chris Kirtland. ”Of course, there’s a lot left on the bone. But this team plays hard, they play together and that’s all a coach could really ask for.”
Jones College opens MACJC play at Northwest on Saturday in a doubleheader that begins at 2 p.m.
