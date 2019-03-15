Hattiesburg Speedway gears up for season opener

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - National Champion racers from across the country will be taking to the dirt Saturday for the Hattiesburg Speedway season opener.
“We got some coming from Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, New York, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Indianapolis...that’s just to name a few,” explained track owner Donald Parker.
The opener was originally set to take place on Friday night but was pushed to Saturday to the track being too muddy.
Parker said he and his wife got the track six years ago. He said racing has always been part of his life and wanted to be able to let others enjoy it the way he has.
“Me and my have been involved with racing our whole life," said Parker. "My daddy raced, her daddy raced, my grandpa raced, and my brothers raced. We were born into racing. I raced for a lot of years and just got to the point where we wanted to do something different. The opportunity came to get the track and we wanted to do what we could to make the sport better.”
There will be different types of races including winged outlaw sprint car racing and stock car racing. Track owners said if you’ve never been to a race before, you’re missing out.
“If you’ve never seen a winged sprint car, it’s something to see," explained Parker. “Some people don’t even know what a spring car is, you’ve got to see it to know what they are. They’re fast. Fast paced, lots of action, there’s no dull moment when you’re on the track.”
You can enjoy the races every Saturday from now until October. The gates will open at four and races start at seven.
For more information about Hattiesburg Speedway, you can check out their Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.