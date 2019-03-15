Former Hattiesburg Police Chief David Wynn dies

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - City officials and community members in Hattiesburg are mourning the loss of former Hattiesburg Police Chief, David C. Wynn.
Wynn served as the department’s first African American police chief from 2001 until 2007.
The Hattiesburg Police Department took to Facebook to send their condolences to Wynn’s family and loved ones.
“Friendship is essential to the soul,' was stated in one of the last posts from my friend and colleague, David Wynn, said Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker. "Today, I reflect on these words because David’s friendship was essential to myself and so many others. On behalf of the Hattiesburg Police Department, I want to send my sincerest condolences to the Wynn family.”
Wynn also served as a State Trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and served as the Federal Security Director for TSA.
