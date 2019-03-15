First Alert: Take a look at Friday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off with scattered showers, so grab your raincoat on your way out the door. It’s also much cooler as we start your day with temps in the low 60s. Temps will drop into the mid 50s later this morning before we warm up slightly later on today. Showers will linger through lunchtime with clouds for the rest of the day. We could see some showers return later on this evening, which could lead to some wet roadways.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs topping out into the low 60s.
St. Patrick’s Day will be partly cloudy skies and temps in the 60s. There will be no problems as you go to church.
All of next week looks sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The nice weather will stretch across six to eights days, which will be amazing!
