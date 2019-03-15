First Alert: Friday evening forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Passing clouds with only a few showers through the rest of this afternoon and evening. The clouds will be here and there through tonight and into the day tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the 40s.
Saturday morning the clouds with some patches of drizzle will linger through about 10am. Then the rest of this weekend will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s. A light northeast breeze will put a bit of a chill in the air, but it will be a generally pleasant weekend.
Next week looks to remain sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s. A dry front will push through Monday night and knock temperatures back on Tuesday a few degrees. Another front arrives Thursday and may bring some extra cloud cover and a 10 percent chance for rain.
Outside of that, pretty benign weather the next five to seven days.
The next chance for rain arrives next weekend. This could feature storms and the possibility for severe weather, but it is still way too early for specifics.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.