Ellisville subdivision first in Pine Belt to get new C Spire service

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - A Jones County subdivision is the first in the Pine Belt to benefit from new technology that improves internet, TV and phone service.
Part of the Highlands near Ellisville has gotten new Fiber-to-the-Home Gigabit speed broadband internet access, live streaming TV and digital home phone service from C Spire.
It became available a few weeks ago after fiber optic cable was installed last year.
“When we found out we were getting C Spire, we really got excited, because we knew that the product was going to be so much superior to what we had previously, so I was very excited when they decided to come in here and we were champions for the whole subdivision,” said Bruce Smith, a Highlands homeowner, who was one of the first customers to get the service.
“We come in and we lay the infrastructure, it’s all underground,” said Tim Temple, a residential account executive with C Spire. “It’s all fiber and so, we lay it directly all the way to the house. We eventually want to offer out services to the whole state, but we’re just doing a little at a time.”
13 markets in Mississippi are now getting the new service.
