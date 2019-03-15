Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosts state conference at USM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated kicked off their first event of the day during their annual statewide cluster at the University of Southern Mississippi.
This event is held to empower women through sisterhood while strengthening their commitment to community service.
The three-day conference is being held at the Thad Cochran center and members across Mississippi are expected to travel to the Pine Belt to participate in the big event.
Women at the conference will have the opportunity to attend inspiring workshops, a service project, and much more during the event filled with service.
