TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lane of I-59 at MS 590 shutdown after multi-vehicle crash

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at I-59 at MS 590. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation alert, traffic in the area will be delayed for about an hour and a half in the area of the Ellisville State School exit also known as mile marker 85.
Rodney Parker, Jones County Emergency Operations Center deputy director, says the area should be avoided if possible as authorities work to clear multiple crashes between mile marker 85 and 88.
This is a developing story.
