MS man sentenced to over 17 years for drug trafficking

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A judge sentenced a 41-year-old man to over 17 years in federal prison for trafficking drugs at homes in Mississippi.
Devontee Cole, of Jackson, was sentenced on Wednesday, March 13 by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett to 211 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Cole sold “ice,” or actual methamphetamine at homes in Mendenhall and Hattiesburg to a confidential informant on three occasions for a total of 584 grams. Authorities said Cole also sold the informant over three pounds of marijuana.
At the time of Cole’s arrest, he was in possession of a gun, marijuana, methamphetamine, and cash.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Annette Williams.
