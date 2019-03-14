MDOT to begin interchange construction on I-59, MS-42

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Drivers will soon begin to see a new multi-million dollar interchange construction project beginning on Interstate 59 at the Evelyn Gandy Parkway exit.
The MDOT project engineer talked about what drivers can expect to see.
“For people headed southbound on I-59, will exit up here and will come south on this off ramp and the new 42, State Route 42 section will come this way and bring them towards Petal,” MDOT project engineer Mason Key said.
The new $24 million project is in the works and will begin construction in April.
With state and federal funding, Key said the plans include adding new exit and entrance ramps along with constructing a new bridge over I-59.
“Traffic coming from Hattiesburg north wanting to get off at Petal, they will get off at this exit ramp and come up here and can turn and go towards Petal,” Key said.
Two new frontage roads will also complete the plan on the east and west sides of Interstate 59. One road will connect Highway 42 to River Road, while the second frontage road will connect traffic between Eatonville and Braswell Roads.
“We will keep Interstate 59 and State Route 42 traffic open at all times,” Key said.
The project, helping the volume of traffic flow, is project to begin the middle of April and is expected to take two years to complete.
