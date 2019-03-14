Lauren Rogers Museum hosts spring break arts festival

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art’s spring break arts festival attracted hundreds on Wednesday.
From face painting, to interactive art projects, to old fashion noodle wars, kids had several options when it came to how they spent their time there.
“We do this every year during spring break week and is for the community to come, a lot of small children, anybody can come and have a good time,” said Kelly Rosa, an organizer at the Lauren Rogers Museum. “The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science had a representative present who wowed the kids with their display of animal furs and lessons on Mississippi wildlife.”
“The kids have been so excited, we always like to have things where they can be very hands-on and touch and get up close to as well as of course getting to touch the baby alligator,” said Jean Aycock, with the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.
Rosa added that several local organizations volunteered their time to make spring break special for kids and families this year.
“We have several volunteers from the Beta Club that come help us a lot of our guild members volunteer to help us and our staff, but we try to have a different theme every year, but it’s usually spring related,” Rosa said.
