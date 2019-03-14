Lady Bobcats make third straight trip to NJCAA tournament

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - For the third straight season, the Lady Bobcats remain one of the final 24 teams still standing in NJCAA Division I women’s basketball.
Jones (27-2) enters the national tournament after capturing its third consecutive MACJC and Region 23 titles.
“There’s only 24 teams left at this point,” said Jones head coach Missy Bilderback. “The grind you have to have during the postseason is really tough. We won three in a row in our state and three in a row in our region against a lot of the same teams. It’s a tough grind but really excited for our team, excited for our kids that we have an opportunity to be out there among the best.”
“I’m excited about the competition,” said Jones freshman guard Destiny Haymer. “I feel like my team and I are ready. We’re ready to compete at the highest level and I feel like we can win it.”
“I’m excited,” said Jones freshman guard Keyara Jones, a Heidelberg native. “We won state, we won regionals. Just to get a chance to go compete at that level is exciting for me.”
The Lady Bobcats travel to Lubbock, Texas as a No. 9 seed and will face 24-seeded Three Rivers (Missouri) on Monday at noon.
