Hattiesburg woman accused of stabbing underage boyfriend

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman was arrested after an argument with her juvenile boyfriend turned violent early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said 23-year-old Innocent Sims was booked into the Forrest County Jail on a charge of domestic violence-aggravated assault after reportedly stabbing her underage boyfriend.
Police said the stabbing happened in the 1200 block of Beverly Hills Road around 1 a.m. The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
HPD said the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.