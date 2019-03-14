First Alert: Thursday evening forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Passing showers and storms will pass through the area tonight. We are still under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, but the main threats are just heavy rain and gusty wind with any storms that do develop. The tornado threat is pretty low for tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s after the front passes around midnight and then into the 50s by tomorrow morning.
Friday will start cool with passing clouds and remain mostly to fully cloudy all day. We may even see some patches of rain cruise through the area. Chance for rain is around 40 percent. Temperatures will top out in the 60s in the afternoon.
Saturday will look a lot like Friday will fewer showers and slightly warmer temperatures, but the clouds may hold on through most of the day. Highs will be in the 60s with a 30 percent chance for a morning shower. By Sunday, the clouds will start to break up and the temperatures will rebound into the mid-60s with only a 10 percent.
Next week looks mainly dry. Temperatures will top out in the 60s and overnight lows will fall back into the 40s. No real chance for rain on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. It looks like late Wednesday and into Thursday morning there may be a slight chance for a shower as a weak front passes by to our north, but outside of that, we should remain dry with passing cumulus clouds all week.
Beyond that, it looks like the next chance for rain rolls into the area around March 24.
