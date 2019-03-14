First Alert: Take a look at Thursday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning warm and muggy with temps in the 70s and cloudy skies. Temps will warm up into the low 80s with scattered t-storms this afternoon. Severe weather is looking unlikely across the area. Winds will still be gusty at times today reaching speeds of 20 mph. Temps will fall into the 60s later this evening with scattered showers. Lows overnight will be in the 50s