Election for House District 101 heads to runoff

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Steven Utroska and Kent McCarty have made it to the runoff election for the House 101 Seat.
Both men said they chose to run because they want to help their hometown communities.
“So, I’m born and raised here in this community," said McCarty. “I think it’s important that people who are really representing us are representing us in Jackson. When the seat came open, I just saw it as an opportunity for me to serve this community. Like I said, I’ve lived here my whole life.”
“I wanted to get involved and make sure we allow our young folks to have the jobs and opportunities to stay here," said Utroska. “I certainly want to make sure my children have the opportunity like I did to stay here in the Pine Belt and raise their own families.”
The candidates explained what they plan to accomplish if they are elected.
“I’m a huge advocate for small business," explained Utroska. “I think that as we can implement smart economic policies to reduce over baring taxes and regulations on small businesses will allow people to grow and start businesses here in Mississippi. We’ll be able to put more money into things like education.”
“If I’m elected, I promise to keep on pushing education and talking with teachers and administrators and making sure we make education a priority so that we can invest in our future," explained McCarty. “I think we will see results in that for years to come if we put an emphasis on that and spend money there.”
The winner of this election will go to represent District 101 in Jackson in the House of Representatives.
The runoff election will be on Tuesday, April 2.
