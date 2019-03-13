Runoff to determine House District 101 special election

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A runoff will determine the winner of the House District 101 special election after no candidate received a majority of the vote on Tuesday.
Kent McCarty and Steven Utroska will advance to the April 2 runoff after the unofficial results were tallied, according to Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins. The winner will fill the seat vacated by Brad Touchstone, who was elected to serve as Lamar County Judge.
McCarty received 38.69 percent of the votes with a total of 1,238 votes, while Utroska finished with 23.47 percent and a total of 751 votes.
The other three candidates finished as follows:
- Andrew Waites received 22.38 percent of the vote with 716 total votes.
- Daniel Waide received 7.75 percent of the vote with 248 total votes.
- Gary L. Crist received 7.56 percent of the vote with 242 total votes.
Seventeen affidavit ballots remain to be counted.
Ten of Lamar County’s 23 precincts are in District 101. They include Westover, Sumrall, Rocky Branch, Oloh, Midway, Kingsmill, Breland and Lake Serene. Millcreek and Oak Grove precincts are in the district, but they are split.
