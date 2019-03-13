Rep. Palazzo appointed to Naval Academy Board of Visitors

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - Rep. Steven Palazzo was selected to serve on the Board of Visitors of the United States Naval Academy.
The Board of Visitors’ duty is to inquire into matters related to academy such as the state of morale and discipline, the curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs and academic methods.
“I am honored to receive this important appointment that allows me to further invest myself in the institution that is molding our military leaders of tomorrow," Palazzo said. “The students coming through the academy are learning to lead our nation in combat, and it is a privilege to have a direct hand in this chapter of their life. I am thankful for the House Leadership’s trust in my ability to serve on the Board of Visitors and I look forward to contributing to such a distinguished institution.”
The board consists of six members appointed by the president, three appointed by the vice president, four appointed by the speaker of the House, one designated by the Senate Armed Services Committee and one designated by the House Armed Services Committtee. Palazzo is one of two House Republicans selected to serve on the board.
“I am proud to nominate Congressman Steven Palazzo to serve on the Naval Academy Board of Visitors,” said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. "As a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where he served in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, and as a current member of the Mississippi National Guard, Steven’s record of leadership will have an immediate impact on one of the preeminent educational institutions in America. The Naval Academy doesn’t just prepare young men and women for life after college. It prepares them to lead their peers in battle, to lead our nation at home and abroad. Serving our military academies is a tremendous honor and one I know Steven will do with the same commitment and passion he has shown his entire military career.”
The Board of Visitors submits an annual report on its findings to the President of the United States.
