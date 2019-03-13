Rep. Palazzo appointed to Naval Academy Board of Visitors

“I am proud to nominate Congressman Steven Palazzo to serve on the Naval Academy Board of Visitors,” said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. "As a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where he served in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, and as a current member of the Mississippi National Guard, Steven’s record of leadership will have an immediate impact on one of the preeminent educational institutions in America. The Naval Academy doesn’t just prepare young men and women for life after college. It prepares them to lead their peers in battle, to lead our nation at home and abroad. Serving our military academies is a tremendous honor and one I know Steven will do with the same commitment and passion he has shown his entire military career.”