Newton Co. man arrested in Jasper Co. ATV theft ring

JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Newton County man is behind bars in connection to an ATV stolen in Jasper County. Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department arrested 51-year-old David McIntosh on March 12 on charges of grand larceny.
Back in January, deputies arrested Donnie Jefcoat, 41, Michael McWilliams, 34, Burriel Summrall, Jr., 40, and 50- year-old Shon Johnson for grand larceny. According to Sheriff Johnson, ATV’s were stolen from County Road 10 in the Stringer area and County Road 13 in the Louin community. Johnson was arrested on Jan. 8 and Summrall was arrested on Jan. 11 while McWilliams and Jefcoat were arrested on Jan. 16.
McIntosh allegedly took part in the theft on County Road 13.
Authorities issued warrants for McIntosh and Robert Crews who were both tied to the separate incidents. Crews, who allegedly was a part of the theft on County Road 10, was also charged with grand larceny and arrested on Feb. 28. Jefcoat, McWilliams, Summrall, Johnson and Crews have also been released on bond.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.