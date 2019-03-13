Laurel police and fire looking to add new recruits

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The city of Laurel is looking to add more men and women to their fire and police departments.
Applications for both departments can be found at City Hall in the Human Resource office room 302 on the third floor.
Applications for the Fire Department are due March 22 at 4 p.m. Applications for the Police Department are due April 2 at 4 p.m.
The Fire Department will have a Civil Service Entry-level Exam and CPAT Seminar Saturday March 30 at 8:30 a.m.
The department says candidates must successfully complete the written exam in order to take the Candidate Physical Ability Test.
Salary is $11.40 per hour or $31,426.66 annually.
Candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent, valid Mississippi driver’s license, social security card, birth certificate and voter registration card when they turn in their applications.
“This job is one that is generally a career type job,” said training Officer Kerry Holifield. “It’s one of those if you have a heart to serve your fellow man and you want to help people out in their time of need, this is the kind of job that you would want to have.”
For more information, please contact the LFD Training Officer at 601-428-6470.
The Laurel Police Department will have their Entry Level Police Officer Civil Service Exam on April 6th at 8 a.m. at the City of Laurel Training Center on 930 Hillcrest Dr.
Requirements include:
- Minimum age of 21
- Valid Mississippi driver’s license
- Social Security Card
- High school diploma or GED
- U. S. Citizen and registered voter in the county where you reside; voter registration card
- Birth certificate
- DD-214 where applicable
- Able to pass a background check
- Able to pass Entry-Level Police Officer Civil Service Examination
- Able to attend and successfully complete MS Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy
Beginning salary is $16.84 per hour or $37,658.71 annually.
“We want to get as many people out there April 6th,” said Captain Tommy Cox. “We would love to have an overflow crowd and get as many good candidates as we can.”
For those who have any questions, you can contact the city’s Civil Service Office at 601-428-7376.
