Laurel mayor reveals choice for next police chief

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee announced his pick to lead the city’s police force after the untimely passing of Police Chief Tyrone Stewart.
Magee named current LPD Capt. Tommy Cox as his choice for the city’s next police chief. Cox will still need to be confirmed by the Laurel City Council. Council members are expected to vote on the matter at their next meeting on March 19.
Cox was one of three members of the police department tasked with leading the force after Stewart’s unexpected death in late January.
“I believe that Tommy has what it takes to be police chief and an excellent police chief,” said Magee. “He has the respect of the rank and file in the department, and I believe this will continue.”
Magee said he believes Cox’s 22 years in law enforcement have allowed him to build the skills necessary to run a police department. In his announcement, the mayor touted Cox’s diversity of experience, including work in criminal investigations and with juveniles, as well as his ability to interact with the public and recruit new officers.
When asked what he plans to bring to the department if confirmed as chief, Cox said he plans to continue much of the same work Stewart valued at the department, especially regarding community outreach.
“By in large, we’re just going to continue the work done under Chief Stewart. I worked with him for many years, and we’re just going to keep going in that direction,” Cox said. “Pro community, community outreach while enforcing the law for the citizens.”
You can watch the full news conference with Cox and Magee below:
