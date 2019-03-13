First Alert: Take a look at Wednesday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning mild with temps in the 50s and cloudy skies. Temps will warm up into the low 80s with cloudy skies. Today, will be windy with winds out of the southeast at 15-25 mph and gust could reach 35 mph at times! Temps this evening will be in the upper 60s. Lows tonight will bottom out into the mid to upper 60s tonight.