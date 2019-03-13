First Alert: Take a look at Wednesday’s forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning mild with temps in the 50s and cloudy skies. Temps will warm up into the low 80s with cloudy skies. Today, will be windy with winds out of the southeast at 15-25 mph and gust could reach 35 mph at times! Temps this evening will be in the upper 60s. Lows tonight will bottom out into the mid to upper 60s tonight.
A cold front will move through on Thursday giving us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. We can’t rule out a few strong t-storms with gusty winds, but the worst should occur north of I-20 towards the Golden Triangle. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Showers could linger into Friday with scattered showers possible and highs in the mid 60s.
We’ll be much cooler this weekend with partly cloudy skies and temps in the 60s.
