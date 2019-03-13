City of Hattiesburg holds Flood Safety Expo

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg is taking strides to keep the public weather aware.
“We try to educate residents on where they live and the flood hazards that might exist, depending on what ward you live in. It’s also a chance for us to share ways they can protect themselves and their property," Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said.
The city decided to put on Flood Safety Expos for residents in each ward to come and learn more about the areas they live in. The first of these expos was in Ward 1.
“Right now we are in the middle of severe weather awareness month in the city of Hattiesburg," Barker said. “We know that we are prone to be victim of severe weather. We’ve had four federally declared disasters in the last seven years. Two floods and two tornadoes. For people to understand what can raise their risks and what can reduce their risk is a big asset."
Representatives from several city departments set up booths with information for residents. Forrest County Emergency Management was also part of the expo.
“We’re our here just kind of educating the public on what our role is in educating the public during a severe weather event or flooding event. A lot of people are not familiar with how we work with the city of Hattiesburg and our partner agencies, so we are just here to explain to them how that process works," said Glenn Moore, executive director for Forrest County Emergency Management.
Future Flood Safety Expos:
- March 18 at 6 p.m. – Ward 4 / Hattiesburg Zoo / 107 S 17th Ave
- March 19 at 6 p.m. – Ward 2 / C.E. Roy Community Center / 300 E 5th Street
- March 21 at 6 p.m. – Ward 5 / NR Burger Middle School / 174 WSF Tatum Blvd
- March 25 at 6 p.m. – Ward 3 / Thames Elementary / 2900 Jamestown Road
