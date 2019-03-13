Boil water notices lifted for Hattiesburg, Petal residents

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Boil water notices for residents in Petal and Hattieburg have been lifted.
The Arnold Line Water Association has lifted a boil water notice for approximately 100 Hattiesburg customers on Magnolia Drive, Southern Lane, Hillcrest Drive, West Lane, North Lane, Shears Road and Weathersby Road south of Highway 98.
Barrontown Utility also lifted a boil water notice for Petal residents on Sunnyvale Drive, Nora Lane, Spring Meadow Lane, Robertson Crossroad and from 234-285 Robertson Road.
