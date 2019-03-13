Bay Springs HS to host pep rally, parade to celebrate state title

BAY SPRINGS, MS (WDAM) - A week after winning the 2A boys state basketball title, Bay Springs High School will celebrate the win with a parade and community pep rally.
The event will be March 16 at 4 p.m. The parade will begin in the parking lot beside the fire station and end at Smith Park, according to the City of Bay Springs’s Facebook page.
The city asks that attendees not bring ATV’s or horses to the parade or pep rally.
Bay Springs defeated Ingomar High School on March 8 at the Mississippi Coliseum 56 to 51. The team won their first state title in 2015.
“It feels great to win this one with the adverse situations, but it’s a great win for us and the community,” said head basketball coach Corey Mackey in a previous interview with WDAM-TV. “This year’s team played together. They are more friends and brothers than teammates, you know. They play video games together. We took trip this summer, overnight trips. So, they are really homeboys.”
The city encourages the community to come out and support not only the school, but also the winning bulldog team.
